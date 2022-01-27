GrowGeneration (GRWG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

1/14/2022 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $10.00.

1/13/2022 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $20.00.

1/13/2022 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $19.00.

12/6/2021 – GrowGeneration is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

