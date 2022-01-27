Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 30,732 shares.The stock last traded at $196.42 and had previously closed at $194.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

