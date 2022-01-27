Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.21

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $71.37, with a volume of 1708569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.