Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.51 million and a P/E ratio of -19.58.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

