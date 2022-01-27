Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller Sells 33,333 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HAL opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,135,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,827,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

