Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 273462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

