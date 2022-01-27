Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jonestrading raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hanmi Financial traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 1842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

HAFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

