Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Harsco worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:HSC opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

