HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

HCA opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.53.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

