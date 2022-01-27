HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

Shares of HCA opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

