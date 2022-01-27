Head to Head Analysis: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) versus XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.58%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $58.86, indicating a potential upside of 57.79%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75%

Volatility & Risk

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 7.46, suggesting that its stock price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A XPeng $895.68 million 33.45 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -44.94

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Summary

XPeng beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

