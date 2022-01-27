Head to Head Survey: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Truist Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 25.94% 12.11% 1.44% FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Truist Financial and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truist Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.44 $4.48 billion $4.24 14.83 FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 3.15 $15.35 million $1.12 7.81

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Truist Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

