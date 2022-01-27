HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $38.35

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $40.25. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 2,912 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 119,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.