Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HCCC stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Healthcare Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Capital by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Capital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

