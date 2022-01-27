Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,808,000 after purchasing an additional 286,273 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

AZPN stock opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.21). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

