Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.