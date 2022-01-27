Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.