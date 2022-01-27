Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NUS stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

