Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,840,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,003,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

LXP opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

