Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 721,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

