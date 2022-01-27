Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

