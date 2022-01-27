Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,415 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

