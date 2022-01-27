Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.71%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

