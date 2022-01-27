Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 23143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

