Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

HXL opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.58 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.43.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

