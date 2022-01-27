Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HKMPY traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

