Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Shares of HFBL opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.