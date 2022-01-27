Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,256 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $170,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of HON opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

