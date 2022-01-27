Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

