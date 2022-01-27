Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,554 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $146,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.22. 31,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

