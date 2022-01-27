Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $406,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $5.51 on Thursday, reaching $440.94. 634,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.49 and a 200-day moving average of $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

