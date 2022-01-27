Hubbell (HUBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hubbell stock opened at $186.24 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

