I-Mab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,106 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,442% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in I-Mab by 72.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB opened at $24.65 on Thursday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

