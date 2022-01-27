IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

IBEX opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $248.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

