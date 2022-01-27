ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading Down 5.7%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.40 and last traded at $95.00. Approximately 4,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get ICF International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.