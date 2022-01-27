Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immunocore by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

