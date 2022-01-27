Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. State Street Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Independent Bank by 235.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $15,795,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Independent Bank by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 158,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.