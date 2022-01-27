Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Infinera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. 123,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.08. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

