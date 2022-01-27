Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 10,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Infinite Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

