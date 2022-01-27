Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) versus Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Head to Head Comparison

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inozyme Pharma and Astellas Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astellas Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.13%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Astellas Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Astellas Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million N/A N/A Astellas Pharma $11.79 billion 2.60 $1.13 billion $0.60 27.43

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A -34.30% -31.90% Astellas Pharma 9.29% 8.60% 5.26%

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Astellas Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases. The firm’s global brands include Prograf, Vesicare, Protopic, Harnal, and Funguard. The company was founded by Kenji Yamanouchi in April 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

