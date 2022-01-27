InsaneCoin Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $124,101.56 and approximately $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00251532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002641 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

