Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Martin Breuer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($16,459.79).

LON:EAT opened at GBX 122 ($1.65) on Thursday. European Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of £439.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

