Insider Buying: OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Johannes Bacher purchased 25,000 shares of OpGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OpGen stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. OpGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

