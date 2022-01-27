Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director Buys $49,766.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director John W. Gildea bought 33,400 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STRR opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

