Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,432.27).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 856,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,070,000 ($1,443,604.96).

LON QRT opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.15. The stock has a market cap of £52.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

