Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 56,960 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PINS opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

