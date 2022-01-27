Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,451. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

