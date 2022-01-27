Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 780,741 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780,741 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for approximately 0.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after acquiring an additional 963,796 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 990,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 624,970 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.89. 45,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

