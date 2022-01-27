Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

