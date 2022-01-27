Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.25.

IPAR stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

